ATBASAR. KAZINFORM 22 archeological sites were found in Akmola region during archeological excavations in Atbasar district, Khabar 24 reports.

The greater part is dated to the Iron Age. More than 130 discoveries were excavated there so far.

As the experts said some of them are located along River Zhabai and flooding threats to damage them. It is planned next year to carry out conservation works there.