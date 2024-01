PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 22 babies were born on the first day of 2019 in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.



"16 of them were born in the regional perinatal centre in Petropavlovsk. The number of infants born this year has doubled as compared to 2017 and 2018," the chief doctor said.



The first baby girl Elnura Balgabai was born at 2:00 a.m. weighing almost 3 kg. The baby and her mother feel good now.