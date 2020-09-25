EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:30, 25 September 2020 | GMT +6

    22 COVID-19 patients stay on ventilators in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,515 people, including 40 children, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, 1,804 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment as in-patients and 1,711 - as out-patients in Kazakhstan.

    There are 98 and 13 patients with severe and critical COVID-19, respectively across the country. 22 patients are connected to ventilators.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!