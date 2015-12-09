22 Dec government to approve list of privatization objects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Government plans to approve a privatization plan and list of objects to be privatized on December 22, said Prime Minister Karim Massimov at today's enlarged meeting of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

"On 22 December at the meeting of the Government we will approve the final plan and list of objects to be privatized. The document will be published. We hope that the national business will take an active part in the privatization process," said the Prime Minister. He recalled that all the legal documents for the process are adopted.