EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:19, 13 March 2023 | GMT +6

    22 killed after migrant boat capsizes off Madagascar

    None
    Фото: munsifdaily.com
    ANTANANARIVO. KAZINFORM At least 22 people have been killed after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Madagascar in Southern Africa, Madagascar's port authority said on Sunday evening, Xinhua reported.

    The boat carrying a total of 47 people capsized on Saturday due to an accident in the seas off the coast of Madagascar, the Maritime and River Port Agency said in a statement.

    Twenty-three of them on board were saved, and operations to rescue the missing were still ongoing, the authorities said.

    The boat was on its way to the French overseas island of Mayotte, according to the statement.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!