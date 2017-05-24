22 killed as bus with pilgrims falls into river in India

BAKU. KAZINFORM At least 22 pilgrims, belonging to Madhya Pradesh, were killed and seven others injured this evening when their bus plunged into the Bhagirathi river near Dharasu in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand while returning from the Gangotri shrine, İndia TV reported.

The accident occurred at around 6 PM when the bus fell 300 metre down the road into the river, Dharasu police station incharge Ravindra Saha said, Kazinform refers to Trend .

22 bodies have been recovered while the rescue efforts are still on.

Seven persons injured in the mishap have been admitted to the district hospitals in Uttarkashi and Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava said.