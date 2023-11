ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin is set to fight British Kell Brook in London on September 10. The fight is expected to be very spectacular as long as both fighters like offensive style of boxing.

"Kell Brook has a high boxing IQ. He is also undefeated champion. This is going to be my toughest test," G. Golovkin commented on the upcoming fight.

Both fighters are knockout artists, and GGG has a 22 knockouts streak.