    15:15, 10 September 2021 | GMT +6

    22 school classes quarantined in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 19 teachers have contracted the COVID-19 virus in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According the region’s Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, out of the 19 teachers, five attended schools.

    He went on to say that all 84 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren were reported during summer holidays. 22 classes have been put under quarantine in the region. There are no schools closed due to quarantine. Zhumatayev said that two college groups in quarantine in the region.

    Since September 1, four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in kindergartens.

    COVID-19 cases in preschoolers have dropped 3fold from 12 to four over the past two weeks.


