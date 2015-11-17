22 thousand jobs created in Akmola region within Industrialization Map

ASTANA-KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - As of today, the Industrialization Map of Akmola region has 89 projects totaling KZT 618.4 bln providing for creation of more than 21.8 thousand jobs.

A plant on production of pre-engineered building systems "Region-Stroi" LLP was launched in the construction sphere in Akmola region this year. 52.8 thousand tons of products have already been manufactured by the plant.

Small enterprises of Akmola region created 4989 new jobs. As of today, 451 projects have been approved since the launch of the Business Road Map-2020 including 126 projects in 2015.

As earlier reported, Governor of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin told about the social and economic situation in the region at the CCS briefing today.