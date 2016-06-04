ASTANA. KAZINFORM ‪#‎beshintheusa marathon initiated by the U.S. Consulate in Almaty continues with new pictures arriving from various states of the U.S.A. Fresh photos of the Kazakhs' most favorite dish - Beshbarmak - have been sent this time from Washington and Idaho.

“Friends, check out the updated ‪#‎beshintheusa map! With your help and the love of beshbarmak, we’ve already covered 22 states. Join the feast, email your photos to [email protected] and make sure to tag us @uscgalmaty on Instagram,” a message on the U.S. Consulate’s Facebook account reads.

Launched in early March 2016, the campaign gains more and more popularity among the American people.



Beshbarmak is a traditional Kazakh dish made of meat and hand-made pasta. The term "beshbarmak" means "five fingers", since the dish is eaten with one's hands. Meat is boiled and then chopped with knives and mixed with boiled hand-made pasta and spiced with onion sauce. Beshbarmak is usually served in a big round dish.











