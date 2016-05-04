EN
    11:42, 04 May 2016 | GMT +6

    22 workers of Karachaganak get food poisoning

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - 22 worker of Karachaganak oil, gas and condensate field got food-poisoning.

    14 of them were taken to Burlin District Hospital. 8 people were released home after medical examination.
    According to deputy head of the regional department for consumer protection Altyn Uryngalieva a preliminary diagnosis is acute gastroenterocolitis.
    All the victims are employed at LLP "Batys Kuat Kazakhstan Service" (contracting agency).

