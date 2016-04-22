EN
    11:44, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    220,000 Kazakhstani women found jobs with the help of Employment Roadmap-2020 program - minister

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 49% of participants of the Employment Roadmap-2020 State Program are women, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova stated at an event in Astana dedicated to gender equality.

    "Over the past four years nearly 600,000 people have taken part in the Employment Roadmap-2020 State Program. 49% of them are women and almost half are from rural areas," Minsiter Duissenova stated on Friday at the international conference in Astana dedicated to the implementation of the Gender Equality Strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan 2006-2016.
    According to her, over 220,000 women or 36% were employed within the framework of the program. Participants of the program found new jobs thanks to professional training, internships and by starting their own small business.
    Participating in the international conference was Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova.

