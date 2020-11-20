EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:00, 20 November 2020 | GMT +6

    220 coronavirus patients in critical condition, Kazakh Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 10,435 Kazakhstanis are receiving treatment for coronavirus, 220 are in critical condition, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

    481 out of 10,435 are children. 3,088 of them are staying at hospitals, 220 are in critical condition, 26 in severe condition, while 21 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, for the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 791 new coronavirus cases, 311 recovered. Besides, 158 new COVID-like pneumonia cases were detected, 1 died, 55 recovered.


    Healthcare Coronavirus
