TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:43, 15 April 2020 | GMT +6

    220 fully recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thirteen more patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    220 patients were released after full recovery from the new coronavirus including 8 people in the city of Nur-Sultan, 4 persons in Akmola region and 1 in Almaty region.

    Earlier it was reported that coronavirus claimed 15 lives in Kazakhstan. The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1275.


