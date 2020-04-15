220 fully recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thirteen more patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

220 patients were released after full recovery from the new coronavirus including 8 people in the city of Nur-Sultan, 4 persons in Akmola region and 1 in Almaty region.

Earlier it was reported that coronavirus claimed 15 lives in Kazakhstan. The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1275.