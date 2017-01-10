EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:37, 10 January 2017 | GMT +6

    220 young families to get apartments in Atyrau in 2017

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Over 200 young families in Atyrau city will move into their new apartments this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    220 apartments are being constructed in the city under the Zhas Otau program.

    "120 apartments will be commissioned in March 2017. 100 more will be put into commission during the year. However, we do realize that this is not enough and it is high time to step up our support to young families. It is no secret that many of them need their own place to live," said akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev during a session on Tuesday.

    He assured the Zhas Otau program will be continued and a special home for youth will be constructed in the regional center.

     

     

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Construction Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!