11:35, 09 July 2022 | GMT +6
222 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare updated the data of those recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.
222 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread.
Of them, 11 are in Nur-Sultan, 208 – in Almaty and 3 – in Pavlodar region.
1,293,154 people have recovered from the coronavirus countrywide.
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan reported 416 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.