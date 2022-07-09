222 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare updated the data of those recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

222 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread.

Of them, 11 are in Nur-Sultan, 208 – in Almaty and 3 – in Pavlodar region.

1,293,154 people have recovered from the coronavirus countrywide.

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan reported 416 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.