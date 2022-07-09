EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 09 July 2022 | GMT +6

    222 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare updated the data of those recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    222 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread.

    Of them, 11 are in Nur-Sultan, 208 – in Almaty and 3 – in Pavlodar region.

    1,293,154 people have recovered from the coronavirus countrywide.

    In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan reported 416 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!