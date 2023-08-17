EN
    13:58, 17 August 2023 | GMT +6

    222 miners rescued from burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine

    Photo: gov.kz
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 222 workers have been evacuated from the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division as of now, Kazinform reports.

    As per preliminary information, 13 workers sought medical help. Two miners were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk and another two were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

    The fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band of the mine.

    227 workers were in the mine. They are being evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

    The cause of the fire will be investigated.

    First Deputy Governor Vadim Bassin and Mayor of Shakhtinsk Murat Kydyrganbekov are at the scene of the accident.


