TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:07, 06 February 2019 | GMT +6

    224 people evacuated from Akmola region's roads

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM 224 people have been evacuated from the roads of Akmola region on February 5, Kazinform reports citing the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    On February 4, the national meteorological service announced a weather deterioration warning for Akmola region with further roads shutdown.

    The weather warning was sent via SMS, social media and was posted on the website of the MIA Emergencies Committee and local emergencies department.

    Due to the deterioration of weather conditions (snowfall, blizzard, gusting wind and sharp temperature drop), traffic restrictions were imposed for public transport and commercial vehicles in Akmola region, the Emergencies Committee informed.

    Rescue operations were conducted February 5 in Burabay, Birzhan Sal, Zhaksy, Atbasar, Shortandy, Yereimentau and Tselinograd municipalities.

    224 people have been rescued in total. None of them needed medical care, the Emergencies Committee says.
