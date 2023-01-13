EN
    09:22, 13 January 2023

    225 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 in hospitals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,315 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for coronavirus infection as of January 13, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    Of which 225 are staying in the hospitals, while 2,090 are treated at home.

    9 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 3 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 112 more coronavirus infections and 2 COVID-like pneumonia cases.


