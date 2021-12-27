225 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 17,619, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,813 are treated as in-patients and 14,806 as out-patients.

225 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 71 in critical condition, and 53 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 342 cases of and 422 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.