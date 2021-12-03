225 thou people to be administered Comirnaty vaccine in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – As of now, 333 people, including 274 health workers and seven teachers, have received a booster shot of vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

859,481 people have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 790,352 - both components in Almaty region.

Residents of Almaty region are administered three anti-COVID vaccines: Sputnik V, QazCovid-in, and Sinopharm VeroCell.

As of today, Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 57,365, 42,877 of which are symptomatic. So far, 56,647 Almaty region residents have defeated the disease.

Almaty region has reported 38 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, with the daily growth rate of 0.1%.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.