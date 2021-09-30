225 thou residents administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 225 thousand people have received the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

689 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, a total of 225,125 people have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 185,163 both jabs in the region.

There are 59 COVID-19 vaccination sites, including 10 mobile ones, throughout the region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.