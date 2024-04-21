EN
    11:35, 21 April 2024

    22,734 flood-stricken Kazakhstanis return home

    Floods hit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Aktobe region akimat

    The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported on the flood situation in Kazakhstan as of 10:00 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.

    8,809, including 3,828 children, from flood-affected areas are staying at the temporary shelters. 22,734 people returned home.

    11.2 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, over 4.6 million sandbags, and 1.4 million of inert materials were laid.

    Phycologists assist flood victims 24 hours a day. 2,114 calls to the hotline were received so far.

    Currently reading
