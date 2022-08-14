23,279 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23,279 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 1,185 are being treated as in-patients and 22,094 as out-patients.

Countrywide, 26 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, nine in critical condition, and four on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,239 cases of and 1,737 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.