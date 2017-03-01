23 articles of Constitution to be amended - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, 23 articles of the Constitution will be amended, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He announced that today during a meeting on redistribution of powers.

"It is clear to us that the main political model of Kazakhstan will be kept. We will stick to Presidential republic. However, the public administration should be flexible in order to meet the requirements of the time" said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Head of State stressed that the outcome of the reforms, branches will have their separate powers and work independently. In this regard, each branch should feel responsible.

"We are to decide the fate of this important for our future document. We must now take stock and decide what to do next, and to determine when to submit the document to the Parliament. 23 articles of the Constitution will be amended. Also - 35 laws. I want to stress here that all this is being done to transfer some powers of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to other branches of government. You know that other countries hold referendums to increase presidential powers and to amend Constitutions. With us it is different as in 25 years, presidential system fulfilled its and people's tasks", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.