23 border check points to be improved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The infrastructure of 23 check points will be improved in Kazakhstan, RoK Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov said in the Mazhilis meeting.

"Visual survey of the customs procedures has showed a "bottle neck"- old and inefficient control points on the customs border. To upgrade the physical infrastructure of the customs post on the Kazakhstan-China border two new automobile check points - Nur Zholy and Kalzhat - are being constructed on state and private partnership basis. Afterwards it is planned upgrade and equip 23 check points more by means of the intergovernment loan", the minister said.

The new check points will be have trade and logistical centers which will allow to issue goods on the border within 29 minutes subject to compliance with all requirements. Within 29 minutes a vehicle will pass the electronic check point, and five controls (radiation, veterinary, phytosanitary, sanitary-and-quarantine, and transport controls) and non-intrusive inspection.

According to the Minister, four similar zones of customs clearance (in the north, south, west and east of Kazakhstan) will soon appear in the cities.