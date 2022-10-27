23 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23 observes from the CIS states have already been accredited for observation of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Ilhomjon Nematov said it at a briefing held at the Central Election Commission office in Astana today.

«Our work is based on openness, democratism, and neutrality, without interference into the internal affairs of Kazakhstan, with the observance of basic norms and principles of international law. This will be the 15th observation mission of the CIS in Kazakhstan. We are confident that the observation process will be unbiased. We will create a coordination council which will involve heads of all groups of observers. The final document will be released on November 21 after the voting. Our statement will be based exceptionally on the results of observation of long-term and short-term observers,» said Ilhom Nematov.

As the speaker noted , 23 out of 100 CIS observers had already been accredited.

The CIS Observer Mission includes the representatives of all CIS states, CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Inter-State Union of Russia and Belarus, the diplomats accredited in Astana and employees of the CIS Executive Committee.



