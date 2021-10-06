23 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 23 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 5 are on life support, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 269 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in the region’s COVID-19 hospitals. The bed occupancy stands at 11.4% out of 2,352 beds.

23 patients are in critical condition, 5 of them are on life support. 25.5% out of 90 ICU beds are occupied.

The region remains in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’.

As earlier reported, 19 people were tested positive for coronavirus last day.