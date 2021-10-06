EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 06 October 2021 | GMT +6

    23 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 23 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 5 are on life support, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 269 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in the region’s COVID-19 hospitals. The bed occupancy stands at 11.4% out of 2,352 beds.

    23 patients are in critical condition, 5 of them are on life support. 25.5% out of 90 ICU beds are occupied.

    The region remains in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’.

    As earlier reported, 19 people were tested positive for coronavirus last day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!