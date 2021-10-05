EN
    07:43, 05 October 2021

    23 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 23 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 5 are on life support, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 275 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, the healthcare department reports. The bed occupancy is 11.7% out of 2,352 beds.

    23 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 5 are on life support. The ICU bed occupancy is 25.5% out of 90 beds.

    As earlier reported, 190,000 people in Atyrau region were fully vaccinated against coronavirus infection as of now.


