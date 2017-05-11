23 dead, 28 injured after wedding hall collapses in India

BAKU. KAZINFORM Twenty three people lost their lives and 28 others were injured after portion of a wedding hall collapsed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district late Wednesday night, Times of İndia reported.

According to reports, relief and rescue work are in full swing. Several are said to be critically injured. The injured have been taken to a local hospital and are under medical supervision, Kazinform refers to Trend .

"The building collapsed due to duststorm and people were stuck in debris. Some locals intimated about the incident and a rescue team rushed to the spot," Alok Vashishth, the inspector general of police, told TOI.