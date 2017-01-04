23 detained on suspicion in Istanbul nightclub attack involvement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 23 people were detained on suspicion in involvement in Istanbul nightclub attack, kommersant.ru reports citing local mass media.

According to the agency, foreigners are among the detainees.

Police have already identified the terrorist, whose name is not disclosed yet for legal reasons.

Law-enforcement structures have also detained five people who could be involved in the incident.

All those arrested are allegedly the members of the IS terrorist group.

Recall that 39 people died and more than 40 were injured when an unknown man began shootout in Reina nightclub in Istanbul.