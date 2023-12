NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 23 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, the Telegram Channel of Coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1 new case was recorded in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 2 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,040.