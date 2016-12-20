23 Kazakhstanis expelled from South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 23 nationals of Kazakhstan were denied entrance to South Korea due to them violating the migration legislation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, 18 people were transferred to Almaty on December 19. 5 remaining Kazakhstanis are due to leave South Korea today.



As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all 23 citizens are residents of South Kazakhstan region. Most of them were going to be engaged in illegal labor in South Korea.



As it was reported earlier, 23 Kazakhstanis were denied entrance to South Korea on December 18. They were forced to stay at the Incheon Airport by the local migration police. According to the Kazakhstanis they arrived in South Korea as tourists. But Korean migration police did not believe them.