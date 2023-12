NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 23 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, including 2 in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 5 Aktobe region, 6 in Atyrau region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As of 05:30 p.m. May 1 the number of coronavirus-positive cases in Kazakhstan reached 3,574.