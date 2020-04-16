23 more recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

17 patients were released after fully recovering from hospitals in Nur-Sultan city, 4 people in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 more people in Kyzylorda region.

A total of people who has been discharged from the hospital after recovering has risen to 263. 153 people were cured in Nur-Sultan city, 60 people in Almaty city, 2 people in Shymkent city, 8 people in Akmola region, 2 people in Aktobe region, 7 people in Almaty region, 12 people in Atyrau region, 3 people in Zhambyl region, 1 person in West Kazakhstan region, 2 people in Karaganda region, 6 people in Kyzylorda region, 1 person in Mangistau region, 1 person in Pavlodar region, and 5 people in North Kazakhstan region.

To date, 16 fatalities from the coronavirus infection have been recovered in Kazakhstan.