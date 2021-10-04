23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – In the past day 23 residents of Atyrau region have tested positive for COVID-19. The highest number of newly confirmed cases was reported in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region said in a statement that 23 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours. Of 23, 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city of Atyrau. One new case of the coronavirus infection was registered at the Tengiz oilfield.

Of 23 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases only two had corresponding symptoms, while 21 were symptomless. 124 COVID-19 patients have made full recoveries in the region in the past day.

Presently, 541 people are receiving outpatient treatment and over 250 are treated at infectious facilities of the region.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.