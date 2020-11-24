EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 24 November 2020 | GMT +6

    23% of COVID-19 cases reported in seniors in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 105 COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the briefing, Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary and epidemic control department of Petropavlovsk city, said that out of 105 fresh cases of COVID-19 46 are symptomless.

    The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 35. Akkaiynsk and Kyzylshar districts have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 cases – 21 and 14, respectively.

    According to Mr Zhumatayev, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in people aged 60-69 years old – 27%. 50-59 years old account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, and 30-39 years old – 17%.

    He also added that 32% of the total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population, 23% - in seniors, and 18% in non-working residents.

    The region has carried out a total of 154,821 COVID-19 tests since March.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!