23% of COVID-19 cases reported in seniors in N Kazakhstan
At the briefing, Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary and epidemic control department of Petropavlovsk city, said that out of 105 fresh cases of COVID-19 46 are symptomless.
The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Petropavlovsk – 35. Akkaiynsk and Kyzylshar districts have reported the second and third highest COVID-19 cases – 21 and 14, respectively.
According to Mr Zhumatayev, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in people aged 60-69 years old – 27%. 50-59 years old account for 19% of the total COVID-19 infections, and 30-39 years old – 17%.
He also added that 32% of the total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population, 23% - in seniors, and 18% in non-working residents.
The region has carried out a total of 154,821 COVID-19 tests since March.