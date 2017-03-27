23 people rescued from snow trap in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Several cars got stuck in snow on the Semey-Karaul highway 25 kilometers away from Semey city on Monday. Rescuers dispatched the scene evacuated 23 people, including two children, from the snow trap, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the regional emergency department.

According to the department, the motorists did not expect to get stuck in the snow drifts because the weather seemed to be fine. However, harsh climate of the region reminded of itself in such way.



Four rescuers were dispatch to the scene. No injuries were reported.