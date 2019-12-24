EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:55, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6

    23 residential buildings to be built in Almaty under Nurly Zher programme

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan inspected the course of construction of residential buildings under the Nurly Zher programme, Kazinform reports.

    23 new residential buildings are under construction now in Algabas district of the city. 740 flats with the total area of 46,000 square meters will be built there in total.

    The Mayor visited the construction site and surveyed the new flats.

    Tags:
    Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!