23 residential buildings to be built in Almaty under Nurly Zher programme

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan inspected the course of construction of residential buildings under the Nurly Zher programme, Kazinform reports.

23 new residential buildings are under construction now in Algabas district of the city. 740 flats with the total area of 46,000 square meters will be built there in total.

The Mayor visited the construction site and surveyed the new flats.