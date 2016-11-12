23 year old video message of Nazarbayev on occasion of tenge’s anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video material from the archive of Teleradiocomplex of the President of Kazakhstan was published by Akorda's press service on the Facebook page. On the eve of the 23rd anniversary of tenge a short fragment from Nursultan Nazarbayev's video message was presented to the attention of Kazakhstan citizens.

In the video dated November 12, 1993 the head of the state is addressing the people in connection with introduction of the national currency . "It is only once in the history of every country that the national currency is introduced into circulation", - the President said and showed the banknotes of 100 tenge with the picture of Abylay khan, 50 tenge with the picture of Abulkhair khan, 20 tenge with Abay's picture, 10 tenge with the picture of Shokan Valikhanov, 5 tenge with the picture of Kurmangazy, 3 tenge with the picture of Suyunbay, 1 tenge with the picture of Al-Farabi. There were difficulties to produce coins, the Head of state noted, and assured that in the near future the Kazakhstan coins will be made of domestic metal.