230 COVID-19 patients in critical conditions in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 30,846 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 22 February, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 4,198 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 26,648 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide.

230 patients are in critical condition, 103 are in extremely severe condition and 85 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,299,566 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.