230 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,934 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 115,211 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 31,157 patients are staying at hospitals, while 84,054 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,934 patients are in critical condition, 472 are in extremely severe condition and 230 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that 7,798 new cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 672,322 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 554,178 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.