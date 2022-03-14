230 died amid unrest, Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «230 people, including 19 military and law enforcement representatives, died the countrywide as a result of events occurred in January,» Prosecutor General Berik Assylov made public at today’s plenary session of the Majilis.

The most died in the city of Almaty up to 139. As is known, 86 attackers were killed during assaults on the administration buildings and during restoring law and order.

Law enforcement forces killed 63 attackers in 7 other regions while defending buildings of akimats, police and National Security Committee’s department.

As earlier reported, over 1,500 state and commercial buildings were damaged during the January events.

765 vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulance, police and civil vehicles, were burnt.