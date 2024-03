Kostanay region reported 230 measles cases in 2024, with most of them registered in the city of Kostanay, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The majority of those infected are children under 15, primarily aged from 1 to 5 years.

Unvaccinated persons account for 70.9% (313) of all measles patients.

44,500 people are subject to vaccination in the region. Of them, 42,332 people have already been immunized.