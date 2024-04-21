2,300 evacuated to temporary shelters due to flooding in W Kazakhstan

2,300 people, including 985 children, were evacuated to temporary shelters due to flooding in West Kazakhstan. 4,925 farm animals were moved to safer places, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Emergencies Ministry.

As earlier reported, 1,376 people were evacuated from flooded summer cottages. Besides, emergency evacuation of people who refused to leave their summer cottages near the city Uralsk began.

Rescuers in boats rescued four people from the roofs of flooded houses.

A helicopter, floating boats, and a drone are deployed in search and rescue operations.

The akimat of West Kazakhstan published the list of additional evacuation centers in Uralsk if the Ural River level reaches a dangerous point of 8.5 meters.