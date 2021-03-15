231 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –231 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 19,129 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 15. 5,285 patients are staying at hospitals, 13,844 are receiving outpatient treatment.

231 patients are in critical condition, 51 are in extremely severe condition and 38 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,011 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 224,731 since the start of the pandemic.