EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:25, 12 March 2021 | GMT +6

    231 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 12, 2021, 18,558 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Out of the 18,558 COVID-19 patients, 4,713 are being treated as in-patients and 13,845 as out-patients.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition is 231 and the patients in critical condition number 47. Those with COVID-19 connected to ventilators stand at 45.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!