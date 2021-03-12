231 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 12, 2021, 18,558 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Out of the 18,558 COVID-19 patients, 4,713 are being treated as in-patients and 13,845 as out-patients.

Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition is 231 and the patients in critical condition number 47. Those with COVID-19 connected to ventilators stand at 45.