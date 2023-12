NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 30, 2021, 115,694 people (108,831 coronavirus positive and 6,863 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

26,181 patients are staying in the hospitals, 1,793 of them are in critical condition, 495 in extremely critical condition, while 232 are on life support.