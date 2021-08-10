232 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 112,474 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of August 10, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 30,972 patients are staying at hospitals, while 81,502 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,966 patients are in critical condition, 402 are in extremely severe condition and 160 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 7,235 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 649,120 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 533,329 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.