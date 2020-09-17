EN
    12:56, 17 September 2020 | GMT +6

    233 thou tested for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A total of 233 thousand people have been tested for COVID-19 by PCR in Atyrau region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    According to Asylbek Sharov, Head of the Department on quality and safety of goods and services, Atyrau region has tested 233 thousand people for COVID-19 by PCR, which helped to reveal 11,023 positive cases. He also added that the region is among top regions in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests as every third of the region’s population was tested.

    As of today, the region’s laboratories have 161,682 swabs in reserve, with the plans to obtain 126,700 more.


